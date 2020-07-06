Santa Barbara County patrol deputy tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A South County patrol deputy with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend.

The Sheriff's Office said the deputy last worked patrol in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara on Saturday, July 4.

The deputy began experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms while at home on Sunday. The deputy then went to get tested for the virus and received positive results within the same day.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the patrol deputy is now isolated and recovering at home.