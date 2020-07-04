One additional SB County custody deputy tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported that one more custody deputy has tested positive for COVID-19.

The deputy was tested early Wednesday morning as part of the sweeping testing of all custody staff and results were reported on Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office said the custody deputy has shown no symptoms and was wearing an N95 mask when last in contact with inmates on Tuesday, June 30.

The deputy has been off during her regular off-days since Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to assist with contact tracing to see who the deputy may have been in contact with while having the virus.

Additional staff and inmates will be tested.