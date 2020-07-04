Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
July 4, 2020 10:55 pm
Published 10:53 pm

Cottage Health update: bed capacity remains, but test positivity rates jump in June

Cottage Hospital update
Ryan Fish/KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cottage Health released an update Saturday on bed capacity and coronavirus test positivity rates:

  • Cottage Health is caring for a total of 271 patients across all campuses.
  • 204 are acute care patients; 169 acute care beds remain available.  
  • In surge planning, capacity is identified for adding 270 acute care beds.
  • Of the 204 acute care patients, 18 patients are on ventilators.
  • 68 ventilators remain available (adult, pediatric and neonatal ventilators).
  • Of the 204 acute care patients, 28 are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms;
  • 24 are confirmed COVID-19 positive.
  • Of the 28 patients in isolation, 10 patients are in critical care.

Despite bed capacity remaining, increased community spread of the coronavirus led to rising test positivity rates over a two-week period in June.

  • From June 15-21:
    • 2,591 COVID-19 laboratory tests were collected by Cottage Health.
    • Results: 99 positive, 2,471 negative, 21 pending
    • Percent positive: 3.88%
  • From June 22-28:  
    • 3,183 COVID-19 laboratory tests were collected by Cottage Health.
    • Results: 121 positive, 2,436 negative, 626 pending
    • Percent positive: 6.27%

Cottage Health says mask-wearing, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing remain crucial in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Health / Santa Barbara- S County

Ryan Fish

Ryan Fish is a reporter, sports anchor and forecaster at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply