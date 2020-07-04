Cottage Health update: bed capacity remains, but test positivity rates jump in June
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cottage Health released an update Saturday on bed capacity and coronavirus test positivity rates:
- Cottage Health is caring for a total of 271 patients across all campuses.
- 204 are acute care patients; 169 acute care beds remain available.
- In surge planning, capacity is identified for adding 270 acute care beds.
- Of the 204 acute care patients, 18 patients are on ventilators.
- 68 ventilators remain available (adult, pediatric and neonatal ventilators).
- Of the 204 acute care patients, 28 are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms;
- 24 are confirmed COVID-19 positive.
- Of the 28 patients in isolation, 10 patients are in critical care.
Despite bed capacity remaining, increased community spread of the coronavirus led to rising test positivity rates over a two-week period in June.
- From June 15-21:
- 2,591 COVID-19 laboratory tests were collected by Cottage Health.
- Results: 99 positive, 2,471 negative, 21 pending
- Percent positive: 3.88%
- From June 22-28:
- 3,183 COVID-19 laboratory tests were collected by Cottage Health.
- Results: 121 positive, 2,436 negative, 626 pending
- Percent positive: 6.27%
Cottage Health says mask-wearing, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing remain crucial in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
