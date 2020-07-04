Cottage Health update: bed capacity remains, but test positivity rates jump in June

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cottage Health released an update Saturday on bed capacity and coronavirus test positivity rates:

Cottage Health is caring for a total of 271 patients across all campuses.

204 are acute care patients; 169 acute care beds remain available.

In surge planning, capacity is identified for adding 270 acute care beds.

Of the 204 acute care patients, 18 patients are on ventilators.

68 ventilators remain available (adult, pediatric and neonatal ventilators).

Of the 204 acute care patients, 28 are in isolation with COVID-19 symptoms;

24 are confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Of the 28 patients in isolation, 10 patients are in critical care.

Despite bed capacity remaining, increased community spread of the coronavirus led to rising test positivity rates over a two-week period in June.

From June 15-21: 2,591 COVID-19 laboratory tests were collected by Cottage Health. Results: 99 positive, 2,471 negative, 21 pending Percent positive: 3.88%

From June 22-28: 3,183 COVID-19 laboratory tests were collected by Cottage Health. Results: 121 positive, 2,436 negative, 626 pending Percent positive: 6.27%



Cottage Health says mask-wearing, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing remain crucial in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.