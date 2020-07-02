San Luis Obispo residents have conflicting feelings over holiday bar closures

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - With coronavirus cases rising and Independence Day coming, the City of San Luis Obispo is closing bars for the weekend, effective Thursday night at 10 p.m.

Many locals told us it's a good idea.

"Just looking at recent data and showing the sort of rate of positive tests that are happening here in SLO County, it's probably good to take precautionary measures," said Omeed Djassemi.

Others have mixed feelings, saying businesses are already struggling.

"I don't like the fact that they're having to shut down our economy," said Darla Bland. "I don't think that's right. I almost think it should be the individual business people to make that decision."

Many people we talked to said that even if bars were open this weekend, they would choose not to go simply because they would be afraid there would be too many people to keep a safe distance.

"This is a good weekend, lot's of people wanting to celebrate," said Bland. "But because of that, you get people in there crowding maybe a little more than they should, get a few too many drinks and then they become very relaxed."

Judy Lakovich said she would be worried about "young people not social distancing," and taking off their masks to drink. "Cases are going up too much right now; I think it's not a good thing."

Restaurants serving food can remain open.

Bars can reopen on Monday, but only to 25 percent capacity. That will remain in effect until further notice.