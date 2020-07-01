Second COVID-19 death reported in San Luis Obispo County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County has reported its second coronavirus-related death.

The person was 94 years old and was hospitalized for weeks with severe symptoms. Additional details about this person were not made available.

“This loss is a sad reminder that we must all do our part to protect our most vulnerable family, neighbors and community members,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

The county reported its first death on Saturday, April 4.

Elderly people are considered to be much higher risk to be have severe symptoms from COVID-19. The County Public Health Department says people at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family or social networks.

All residents should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, including practicing physical distancing and wearing a face covering when out in public.

There are now 642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County. Nine people are currently hospitalized.