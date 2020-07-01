San Luis Obispo City decides to shut down bars over holiday weekend

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo city officials have made the decision to shut down bars over the Fourth of July weekend.

The city is calling the decision a proactive step to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as positive cases continue rising at a concerning rate.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, all bars, pubs, breweries, wine tasting venues, and other businesses that sell alcohol on premise will be closed through the weekend. On Monday, these businesses will be allowed to reopen at only 25 percent capacity.

Restaurants are not included in this order.

“The health and safety of the community is our number one priority,” said City Manager Derek Johnson. “The City has been advised by the County that bars are an area of concern for transmission of COVID-19, especially within the City jurisdiction, where bar concentrations are high and visitors from out of the area are drawn during holiday weekends. Taking action to slow the spread of the disease is vital to public health and our economic recovery.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered bars to be closed in 19 counties, including Santa Barbara and Ventura.

San Luis Obispo was not included in the governor's order, but the County has seen its two largest single-day increases in COVID-19 cases in the last two days. San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said some of these positive cases were reported in people who had been going to bars.

San Luis Obispo City has the second most positive COVID-19 cases (98) in the County.