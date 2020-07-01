Changes to Open SLO for Fourth of July weekend

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The city of San Luis Obispo is changing their Open SLO program ahead of the Independence Day weekend.

Beginning Thursday July 2, the following rules were to be in place in downtown SLO:

No street closures will be allowed on Higuera street, so any businesses along that road will not be able to have expanded seating, or displays into the road.

Monterey street will have been closed from Chorro street to Morro street

On Thursday July 2nd, the city will have not placed any public seating, to maintain sufficient room for increased foot traffic.

Open SLO activities will resume the following weekend, July 9 - 12.

All evening dining hours have been extended to 9:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.