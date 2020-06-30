As cases rise, SB County Public Health considers beach crowd concerns ahead of July 4th weekend

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health is meeting Tuesday to discuss possible action or additional health guidelines regarding beaches in the county during the upcoming July 4th weekend.

Los Angeles County decided to close its beaches for the holiday weekend, leading some to worry that more visitors from the L.A. area will travel to Santa Barbara County in order to visit the beach.

Rising cases in Santa Barbara County are also causing concern. The county decided to close bars beginning Wednesday in order to slow the spread of the virus.

Santa Barbara mayor Cathy Murillo says the city does not want people gathering at local beaches, and those that do must be in groups of less than ten and only with members of their own household.

"The city has managed to keep the beaches open all this time," she said Tuesday. "We have firefighters, lifeguards and park rangers telling people to keep their social distance."

Murillo says the city is just beginning to discuss options with the county about how to enforce health guidelines this weekend. She is also watching what Ventura County decides to do.

"If Ventura County closes their beaches, then we need to have a discussion here about Santa Barbara County," she said. "The Covid numbers are up. That's why we're so concerned."

Murillo pointed out that most coronavirus transmission in the county has been found to be indoors among family members, or among co-workers in a workplace. She also says, however, that people who are concerned should stay home or away from other people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.