Tattoo parlors and personal care businesses excited to see customers return

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County has re-opened new businesses. Friday nail salons, tattoo parlors and other personal care businesses resumed.

Along State Street you can once again hear, tattoo needles buzzing and nails being filed.

Ken Knox is a co-owener at 805 Ink. He said, "We finally did it. We waited, it's been a little bit over three months that we've been shut down. And yeah, we're really proud to finally be able to open again."

Lea Le's family owns Lily's Nails of Santa Barbara. She said, "Finally we're back. So it's exciting to finally see some people."

Customers are excited too.

Jeff Waxman got a pedicure at Lily's Nails of Santa Barbara. While sitting in the chair he said, "I have missed my friend Na who does a great job. And it's been too long and I'm too old to do it myself."

Aly Bennett is moving from Santa Barbara to Austin this weekend. When she heard 805 Ink was reopening she rushed right in. "I'm really excited," said Bennett. "It's a tattoo that I've been thinking about for awhile. And I wanted to get something before I leave, and also I think 2020 in general should be commemorated with something. Like what a horrible thing to live through."

Owners of both Lily's Nails of Santa Barbara and 805 Ink are disappointed it took so long to reopen; especially because of a higher cleanliness standard than other businesses. The changes they made include no visitors with customers, more sanitizing and spacing, and appointments are mandatory.

"Whatever is needed to keep people safe, you know," said Le. "It is what it is, so. But we're open now."

"Stay safe and stay home as much as you can and so we can get this thing handled once and for all," said Knox.

Remember if you go to a personal care business or any business during the pandemic, to wear your mask.

To make an appointment at either Lily's Nails of Santa Barbara or 805 Ink visit their websites and call them.