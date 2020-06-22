Families worry about their loved ones in Santa Maria care facility amid COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The death toll linked to the Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria rose to nine on Monday.

Three people linked to the facility died on Saturday and another one Monday.

Relatives of residents are fearful their loved ones will be next.

"We live fearful everyday hoping we don't get that dreadful phone call saying that my mom lost her life over this," said Connie Espinoza.

Her 85-year-old mother has tested positive but has not been hospitalized.

"Myself and my children would like to send out condolences to the families who have just lost there loved one to this horrible virus."

We will have more reaction to the deaths on NewsChannel 3 at 11.