Nine custody staff with Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported that nine Sheriff's Custody staff are recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19. Additional staff are awaiting more test results.

The Sheriff's Office said four civilian staff and five custody deputies reported symptoms related to COVID-19 on their days off and were tested for the virus starting last Friday.

Each of these staff members reportedly stayed away from work after coming down with symptoms.

All of the civilian staff members work in Custody Records and do not have direct contact with inmates. In addition, four of the custody deputies were assigned to administrative roles and also did not have direct contact with the inmate population.

One custody deputy did have contact with inmates, but reportedly did not work after having COVID-19 symptoms.

There are nine more custody staff also experiencing symptoms, however, they are still waiting for their test results.

The Sheriff's Office said it is working with the Public Health Department to track down everyone those who tested positive have come in contact with as well as have all remaining jail staff tested for the virus.

No inmates have reported any symptoms. Two inmates who recently showed COVID-19 related symptoms during booking are still in a 14-day quarantine in the Inmate Reception Center and have not had direct contact with the rest of the inmate population.

The Sheriff's Office said in another incident, two Sheriff's deputies were assigned to the Santa Barbara Superior Courthouse where they serve as bailiffs. While working, they were reportedly in a courtroom with a staff member who later tested positive for COVID-19. These two deputies are in self-quarantine at home and have not reported any symptoms.