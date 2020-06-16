COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at San Luis Obispo Residential Care Facility

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- County of San Luis Obispo health officials confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vista Rosa Assisted Living, a residential care facility for elderly in San Luis Obispo.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health tested 40 people connected to the residential care facility, including all residents and staff. Test results came in Tuesday and seven people tested positive. The county said four of them are staff members and three are residents.

They responded to the facility on Monday when it reported a staff member and a resident tested positive for the Coronavirus.

County officials are now working with the facility to isolate or quarantine

those who have either tested positive or may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“We know COVID-19 is especially dangerous at these types of facilities, as those who live there are typically at high risk of serious COVID-19 illness and fatalities. We are focused on preventing a larger outbreak,” said County Health Officer Dr Penny Borenstein. “Those who are ill are recovering in isolation from others.”

Of those who tested positive, one individual is hospitalized but stable and the other individuals are currently in stable condition at their residence.

Health officials received results from the on- site testing within one day and immediately acted based on the additional positive tests.

As of June 16, 2020 at 12:30 p.m., 356 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in SLO County. 295 have recovered, 56 are currently recovering at home and four are currently hospitalized (with two in the ICU).