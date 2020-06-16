5 coronavirus deaths linked to a Santa Maria nursing home

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Five coronavirus-related deaths have been linked to a single nursing home in Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that five deaths in the county were linked to an ongoing outbreak at the Country Oaks Care Center.

Two of the deaths were previously reported, and the three additional deaths reported Tuesday morning at the County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The public health department said 25 residents and 14 staff members of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. The first case was reported on May 31.

The public health department said they have been working with the facility and other state agencies to curb the spread of the deadly disease at the nursing home.

“We are deeply saddened to report the loss of these five community members and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families and loved ones,” said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director. "We are again reminded that our older adult neighbors are most vulnerable to the effects of this virus and we must take action to protect them every day."

The facility has had trouble meeting staffing needs during the outbreak. The State of California has deployed two medical assistance teams comprised of nurses and EMTs. Physical assistants, nurses and nursing assistants from the California Health Corps are responding, as well as the Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corps.

Additional infection control training will take place at the facility as the public health department works to stop the spread.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the public health department's website or call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 1-833-688-5551.