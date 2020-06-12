Ventura County modifies public health order to allow more businesses to reopen

Coronavirus

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Public Health Department issued a modified health order permitting the reopening of additional businesses that were previously closed amid the pandemic.

The modified order allows for the reopening of the following locations, with modifications, on Friday, June 12:

Gyms and Fitness Facilities

Day Camps

Family Entertainment Centers such as bowling, miniature golf, batting cages, and private skate parks. Movie theaters, arcades, playgrounds, rock climbing walls, and trampoline venues are not allowed to open at this time

allowed to open at this time Hotels and Lodging for tourism or Individual Travel

Campgrounds, RV Parks and Outdoor Recreation

Restaurants, Wineries, and Bars

Zoos, Aquariums, and Museums

Public Pools

Skate Parks

The health modifications required by the public health department include:

12-foot distancing while indoors at gyms,

Physical distancing and keeping groups to 10 or less at day camps,

Hotels must remain vacant for 24 hours between guests

Limited RV park and campground capacity

50% capacity at public pools and more.

The order took effect June 11 at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in effect unless rescinded, superseded or amended by the Public Health Officer.

These sectors may be open only while adhering to social distancing protocols provided by the Governor and the Ventura County Health Officer and after completing the County’s attestation process.

For a full list of modifications and restrictions, you can read the full Public Health Order here.

More information on Ventura County's response to COVID-19 can be found at vcemergency.com