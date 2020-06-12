SB County Public Health explains confidence in reopening despite more cases, hospitalizations

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Even with increasing positive tests and more hospitalizations, Santa Barbara County Public Health leaders are confident that the County can continue to reopen safely.

Several new businesses, including bars, gyms and movie theaters, were allowed to reopen beginning Friday.

The County reported two new deaths and 61 new coronavirus cases Friday. Officials quickly clarified that the 61 cases were artificially inflated, after a glitch caused 38 positive tests to go unreported over a recent 12-day span before they were added together all at once.

But overall cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the County. Public Health says, however, that the increasing numbers also come with some context.

Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg says significantly more people in the County are being tested now. He also said that while the County could only test ill people before, they now can test anyone. Many of the people testing positive now are healthy and asymptomatic, and may or may not be infectious at the time of their positive test.

Ansorg also cited lower intensive care unit admissions across the county compared to a month ago.

“The virus is still spreading,” he said. “However, currently it appears that less people are experiencing severe illness than our daily case reports might suggest.”

