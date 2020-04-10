Santa Maria produce grower and winery team up to offer drive thru produce boxes

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A Santa Maria produce grower and winery have teamed up to offer produce boxes, allowing residents to avoid the grocery store.

At a time when many are in need of essential produce, some do not want to go into the grocery store in fear of getting sick with coronavirus.

Gold coast packing is now offering a produce box. The box comes with six different common vegetables, all grown locally in Santa Maria.

If you order the box by Wednesday at 4:00 pm, you can pick up the box at the drive thru window for the Costa de Oro winery. You can also pick up a bottle of wine.

The companies share ownership and said they saw a need in the community.

"There is some minimal contact right now for the pick up of the box," said Crystal Chavez who does marketing for Gold Coast Packing.

She said the box is for anyone "who just needs those essentials and doesn't want to go to the grocery store," especially the elderly or those who are at risk of COVID-19.

Today was the first pick up day for the service. They received around 40 orders and already received over 100 orders for next week.

The box is 18 dollars and wine purchased with the box is 30 percent off. Anyone interested can call Costa de Oro winery.

They plan to continue the produce boxes as long as there is a need.