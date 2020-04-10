Residents report local fast-food workers not wearing masks

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-

People are concerned over Central Coast fast-food chain employees not wearing masks while handling food during the COVID 19 pandemic.



Amid statewide protests demanding McDonald's to give it's employees proper protective gear, residents here on Central Coast have taken to social media.



“Yes they should all have a mask and should have had one for a while now know they are breathing over the food," said resident Lynda Zahn.

Local resident Lynda Zahn says she is worried for her and her family's safety when she sees food workers without masks.

“I'm concerned that the ones that are making things like sandwiches or items of food that they are breathing over, not wearing a mask and directly touching the packaging,” said Zahn.

Comments on social media range from residents saying McDonald workers are not wearing masks or gloves to Jack in the Box workers doing the same.

“But I do know that it's really hard to get materials,” said Zahn.

On Sunday, Santa Barbara County ordered all food workers to wear face coverings while working with food or in the kitchen. Local subway owner Resmi Sarin says the mandate just came in and time is needed to prepare.



“Currently we have our masks that are approved from our distribution center. They are backorder, and they are on there way. In the meantime, the health department has given us other options that we are using. For example, we are using sanitizer towels as masks,” said Subway owner Resmi Sarin.

McDonald's corporation released a statement to our team saying:

“Masks have started to arrive in franchises and company-owned restaurants with allocation going first to areas where the use of masks is required by law, to hotspots with a high level of confirmed cases.”

They also say workers can wear their own DIY mask but Zahn worries that even homemade masks could still be a health risk.



“Not all masks are created equally,” said Zahn.

Subway owner Sarin, however, says the health department specified what is safe and that her staff are following those guidelines.