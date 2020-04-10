Direct Relief delivers ICU Medicines to Cottage Hospital

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Direct Relief delivered a major shipment of intensive care unit medicines to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday.

The medicines will help front line medical staff who are treating COVID-19 patients.

Direct Relief started building ICU specific modules in February.

The nonprofit organization anticipated the need for medicines would increase as the supply chain became more restrictive. The medicines in the shipments address some of the secondary complications that COVID-19 patients face, including bacterial pneumonia and septic shock.

Direct Relief is also delivering critical protective equipment used by healthcare workers who are trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Direct Relief’s pharmacist, Dr. Alycia Clark, is spearheading the development of these ICU modules and is in contact with hospitals across the United States to find out what they need most.