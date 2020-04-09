COVID-19 cases continue to rise at Lompoc Prison

Coronavirus

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Prison continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, with 10 new positive results announced on Thursday during a news conference with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Public Health confirmed that none of these new cases are staff at the prison.

There are now 54 total positive coronavirus cases in the prison with 40 of those cases being inmates and 14 being prison staff.

Public Health also announced that there are now 243 confirmed cases of the virus in the county with 113 recovering at home, 40 in the hospital and 18 patients in the ICU. At this time, 79 people are considered to be recovered from the virus.

Nationwide, the Bureau of Prisons reports there are 283 federal inmates and 125 BOP staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. Eight total inmates have died from the virus. No staff members have died at this time.