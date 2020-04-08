Three Santa Maria firefighters and one recruit being tested for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Three Santa Maria firefighters are being tested for covid-19. All three are now home on self-quarantine.

Two of the crew members were working at the same station and are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

The third crew member is being tested as a precaution.

The test results of the three crew members are expected back Thursday.

A recruit also went home Tuesday with symptoms. His results are expected Wednesday.

"If we have one of our firefighters test positive, we are going to defer to public health's recommendation and doctor's recommendation for isolation," said Fire Chief Leonard Champion. "Right now, that looks like that is 14 days before they can return to work."

The station and its equipment are being sanitized.

Champion said they are practicing social distancing. They are also limiting the number of firefighters who give medical aid, and if possible only having one firefighter render aid.

All wear personal protective equipment in the field. They also go through an annual contagious disease training.

If Santa Barbara County Public Health finds that a COVID-19 patient was helped on a call, they do alert the fire department and all first responders involved in helping the patient.