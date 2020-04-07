Santa Barbara County now giving coronavirus information to Mixteco speakers in Santa Maria after increase in cases

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria accounts for 27 percent of coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County, and the county attributes the high number to be partly because a lack of resources for indigenous speakers.

Now, the county and other organizations are releasing information for that population.

About 27,000 indigenous people live in Santa Barbara County, with over 90 percent of them living or working in Santa Maria.

There have been several public service announcements about coronavirus, but the vast majority of them here have been in English and Spanish, leaving out a key portion of the population.

The county just released information in Mixteco. The information is mainly on the radio and social media.

Community and county leaders say it's important everyone has accessible information.

"We want to make sure that our people are following the recommendation because this is not only going to impact the indigenous population, but this is impacting the community as a whole," said Arcenio Lopez, executive director of Mixteco Indígena community Organizing Project.

Right now, the county and mixteco organizations are trying to teach the recommendations of social distancing, as well as give resources for if and when they indigenous speakers do get COVID-19.

Much of the indigenous population works in farming and are essential workers, making it hard for them to implement social distancing.

The county is also working on giving information in multiple languages to farms, grocery stores and food trucks.

The goal is that employers can pass on this information to their employees directly.