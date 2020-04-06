SLO County urges all residents to get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone who has even mild symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.

The number of confirmed cases in SLO County has slowed in recent days. Health officials believe this is at least partially due to individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but not getting tested.

“We think there is more COVID-19 in our community than the numbers are showing,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Health Officer. “When more people get tested, we will have a better understanding of where and how this disease is spreading here in SLO County—and that will help us target efforts to protect the community from further spread.”

This request is also coming as local COVID-19 testing capacities have increased.

Common symptoms to look out for include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Less common symptoms of the virus include:

Fatigue

Body Aches

Chills

Sore Throat

Runny Nose

Diarrhea

It is important to remember that older adults and anyone with underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable to more severe cases of the virus.

The Public Health Department said that, at this time, healthcare providers are not required to screen for any other diseases and can now test any resident with symptoms for the coronavirus.

COVID-19 testing is also free of charge. If you would like to get tested, please call your health care provider or local urgent care center.

For a list of local testing sites, visit ReadySLO.org.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are having trouble getting tested, call the Public Health Department at (805) 781-5500.