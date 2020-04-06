Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Palm Sunday quiet and empty at the Santa Barbara Mission

Palm Sunday Santa Barbara Mission
John Palminteri
Palm Sunday was empty at the Santa Barbara Mission. Holy Week events are all cancelled. (Photo: John Palminteri)
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The normally crowded Santa Barbara Old Mission had only a few people around the property on Palm Sunday.

The upcoming Holy Week is expected to be the same during the coronavirus crisis with strict "Stay Well at Home" orders. This Sunday is Easter Sunday.

Sunday when masses would have been held and hundreds would be coming and going all day, the doors of the landmark church were locked. A coronavirus message was on the door.

Many churches are holding services on line.

At the landmark mission, palms were on both sides of the entrance. Some people took pictures, but left a few minutes later.

Nearby very few people were in the Rose Garden park. In recent days, gatherings there raised concerns about social distancing issues and enforcement.

The Santa Barbara City Parks and Recreation department has posted signs banning gatherings in these areas except for very limited exercise, but no fitness groups or classes.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT NewsChannel 3 and KCOY 12 Central Coast News.

