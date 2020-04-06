Coronavirus crisis crushing SB taxi cab companies

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ride-sharing companies were already taking a big bite out of local taxi cab companies. Now, the coronavirus is taking away almost any business those companies had left.

"One tsunami was the ride-sharing," Santa Barbara Checker Cab Company owner Reza Nabidavoodi said. "Now, the second tsunami is corona."

Bars and restaurants have closed or switched to take-out only, the Santa Barbara Airport has become empty and many people are simply staying home. Those factors do not bode well for cab companies.

"Business drop [during the] nighttime, easy, 85 percent," Nabidavoodi said. "Daytime, you're talking about like 70 percent."

Checker Cab has pulled drivers off the road because of the low demand.

Santa Barbara Yellow Cab is also feeling the financial hit. One driver, Nate Lane, says he also now has to worry about keeping his car sanitized--for customers' and his own health.

Yellow Cab partners with Cottage Hospital to drive patients home when they are discharged and need a ride. Last month, Lane spent a night taking patients home, including one Lane says was coughing the entire ride.

After that night, Lane decided to self-isolate for 17 days, just to be safe, in case anyone in his car had exposure to COVID-19. He says he did not become sick, and has since returned to driving.

"Taxi drivers never know what's gonna happen," Lane said.

Neither Checker Cab nor Yellow Cab want to shut down, as both want to continue providing transportation for people who need to get to work or the store.

The future remain uncertain for these companies and drivers, however.

