Masks recommended during mask shortage in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Department of Public Health issued guidelines this week on wearing face masks, at a time when masks are very hard to come by.

They say wearing masks can help prevent the spread of the virus if done correctly.

If you wear a mask, it will prevent you from transmitting coronavirus if you do not have symptoms. They say there is less evidence to suggest it will prevent you from getting it.

Right now, Santa Barbara County has not made it mandatory to wear masks, though they do recommend it.

People tell us it's very difficult to find masks in stores.

Linda Brown of Solvang said she has not seen any masks for sale but is wearing one she had that is several years old.

"I worked at our local hospital in Solvang for 27 years, so I just retired," Brown said. "And this is one that I have leftover."

Cathy Allen of Buellton is wearing one from work while shopping. "I work at Rona Barrett's Golden Inn three days a week serving lunch to the seniors and they provide them there."

If a person does not have a face mask, health officials say they can use other cloth materials from around their house, like bandanas, scarves, hand towels and t-shirts.

The material just needs to cover both the mouth and nose. They say to wash the mask after each use.

This guidance also comes at a time when healthcare workers are seeing a shortage of masks.

This past week, San Luis Obispo County nurses protested over a lack of masks. They say they are being asked to reuse masks.

Several counties across California are seeking donations of masks for medical workers.