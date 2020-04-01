Gov. Newsom launches campaign to help older Californians stay connected

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his “Stay Home. Save Lives. Check In.” campaign on Tuesday.

It urges everyone to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among Californians who are over the age of 65.

“No older Californian should be forced to go outside to get groceries or their medication. It’s on all of us across the state to check in on the older adults in our lives – our friends, family and neighbors – to help them during this outbreak," Newsom said.

The Governor also announced the creation of a statewide hotline -- 833-544-2374 -- in coordination with the non-profit local 2-1-1 systems, so that Californians have a one-stop shop to answer their questions and get assistance.

State officials say the 2-1-1 system is able to help older Californians access grocery and medication delivery while staying at home.

The campaign urges all Californians to check in on their older neighbors with a call, text or physically-distanced door knock to make sure they’re ok.

The state is urging local non-profits and faith-based organizations to call to check in on all of the older Californians in their networks.