California schools likely to stay closed until the end of academic year, state superintendent says

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California public schools will likely stay closed until the end of the academic year, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing, it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year," Thurmond said.

Thurmond suggested that schools plan and prepare to have their curriculum carried out through a distance learning model.

"This is in no way to suggest that school is over for the year, but rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning," Thurmond said.

He said the Department of Education has been providing webinars to specifically focus on serving students with disabilities in a distance learning model.

Thurmond said the department has guidance coming out this week to address the concerns of seniors, and even juniors, in regards to grading and graduation requirements.

Ventura Unified School District responded to Thurmond's announcement.

"Superintendent Thurmond’s comments were not made as a directive to school districts but something that he would like districts to begin considering. With that in mind, the District’s Board of Education and I will reevaluate where we are and determine what the next steps will be and provide more information to our community when it is available," VUSD Superintendent Roger Rice said.