SLO County church group sewing masks for hospital workers

NIPOMO, Calif. - More and more people in the community are finding ways to help those most in need during these challenging times. For a group of women in southern San Luis Obispo County, it's a stitch in time for those on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Donna Rude is busy at her sewing machine inside her Nipomo home. Rude is among a group of more than a dozen local women that are part of the Calvary Chapel congregation in Arroyo Grande making face masks for healthcare workers in the community.

"We've always run a ministry called Operation Christmas Child to pack shoe boxes for kids overseas, about 1,200 shoe boxes", Rude said. "Since we found there was a need here in the community, our sewing team shifted gears and we're working on making masks for the hospitals because there's such a dire need."

So far the women have made and donated hundreds of specially designed face masks to local hospital workers.

"Its rewarding for me and just for our group as a congregation", Rude said,"we love to serve the Lord, we love to serve people, so this is just another opportunity that we are able to do that."

Donna Rude says her group is motivated to help others in this time of need by their shared faith and hope in the future.

"That's where my hope is and I have such peace through all of this and we're going to get through", Rude said.

Donna Rude is encouraging others in the community to find ways to help others in need in the community at this tough time. Anything from checking on the health and welfare of a neighbor, buying groceries for a neighbor, doing laundry for a neighbor or making crafts at home.