San Luis Obispo officials reduce city workforce by about 100 employees

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The city of San Luis Obispo had reduced their workforce by about 100 employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SLO City manager Derek Johnson said the employees held jobs that were temporary in nature, or had schedules that seasonally fluctuated due to time of year or program demand.

According to Johnson, some student employees returned to their permanent place of residence as directed by Cal Poly or Cuesta College.

Johnson sent Newschannel 12 a statement that reads in part:

"The City is evaluating its current workforce in light of impacts of COVID-19 and all of the uncertainty about the duration of the operational and financial impact. The temporary closure of City facilities and suspension of some City services, primarily in the Parks and Recreation and Parking divisions had an immediate impact."

Johnson said the city had begun a comprehensive city-wide financial analysis to consider more workforce reductions.