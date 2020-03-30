Work begins at Cal Poly’s Recreation Center to create SLO County alternate care site for COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Workers began the process on Monday to transition Cal Poly's Recreation Center into San Luis Obispo County's official COVID-19 alternate care site.

Starting in the morning, workers could be seen going in and out of the massive complex.

A number of electrician trucks were parked outside, while inside, workers could be seen constructing metal truss systems.

It is scheduled to be operational by next Wednesday, April 8 according to San Luis Obispo County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director Wade Horton.

He said the facilty would be used for COVID-19 patients that require some level of medical care, but not enough to warrant placement in intensive care.

When completed, the building will be able to house a projected 400-700 beds.

The alternate care site will only be used should county hospitals begin to receive an overwhelming surge of people suffering from COVID-19.