National Guard helps Foodbank of Santa Barbara County serve the public during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is getting help from the National Guard in its effort to serve the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the National Guard was mobilized in California due to it being one of the hardest hit states in the country from the coronavirus.

A National Guard unit is helping with standard operations at the Foodbank warehouse near Foster Road.

The support includes help with receiving truck deliveries of food, warehouse inventory and packing bags of food for deliveries including home delivery for the elderly.

The Guard will also provide support by making sure people maintain social distancing and proper sanitation for those who come to the warehouse to pickup food.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is usually in need of cash donations and donations of items like canned food. That need is greater than ever now with this public health emergency.

For more information, and to donate, you can visit www.foodbanksbc.org.