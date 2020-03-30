Montecito family relieved to be home after leaving Bali

Coronavirus

MONTECITO, Calif.- As thousands of American citizens abroad are scrambling to get back to the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Walters family is relieved to be back home in Montecito.

It was a challenge getting flights out of Bali as Tom Walters bought tickets with four different airlines.

Two of their flights were canceled leaving them with an option to fly to Japan or Qatar.

The Middle East route was the better option and after 35 hours of flight time and layovers they arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 28.

The Walters were suppose to be on a six-month family sabbatical but cut the journey in half to return home.

They were worried that many shops and restaurants were rapidly closing in Bali plus they were concerned about the medical care should a problem develop.

The family is healthy and will stay in their home for the next two weeks.