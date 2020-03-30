3 inmates, 1 employee at Lompoc prison test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

LOMPOC, Calif. - Three inmates and one employee at the Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bureau of Prisons website, which is keeping track of COVID-19 cases in the federal prison system, lists three inmates at the Lompoc prison and one member of the staff as sick.

The Bureau of Prisons updates their website daily at 3 p.m. with the latest numbers.

We have reached out to FCI Lompoc for comment and are waiting to hear back.

FCI Lompoc is a minimum security facility located at 3600 Guard Road, not to be confused with United States Penitentiary, Lompoc, which is a medium-security prison located at 3901 Klein Blvd.