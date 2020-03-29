Santa Barbara County sets up donation sites to collect personal protective equipment for medical staff

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County is partnering with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara to set up donation sites for personal protective equipment (PPE) from the community.

Beginning Monday, March 30, several locations will be open for PPE drop-offs. All PPE must be sealed and in its original packaging.

PPE also cannot be expired (with the exception of NIOSH-approved N95 masks in accordance with the Emergency Use Authorization).

PPE includes masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other protective equipment listed below:

N95 masks (NIOSH-approved)

Surgical and procedure masks (FDA-approved)

Exam gloves (powder free; nitrile or latex preferred)

Isolation gowns/coveralls

Hospital-grade cleaning wipes

Hand Sanitizer

Eye protection

Face Shields

Goggles

Safety Glasses

Thermometers

Disposable

Non-contact/temporal scanner

Donations will be accepted at the following locations:

Santa Maria United Boys & Girls Club - Evans Park, 200 W Williams St.

WHEN: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Santa Barbara United Boys & Girls Club – 602 W Anapamu St.

WHEN: Monday - Friday from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Goleta United Boys & Girls Club – 5701 Hollister Ave.

WHEN: Monday - Friday from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Carpinteria United Boys & Girls Club – 4849 Foothill Road

WHEN: Every other Wed. beginning March 25 from 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Carpinteria City Hall – 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

WHEN: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.