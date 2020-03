Coronavirus

CARPINTERIA, Calif.- Three members of Coldwell Banker Realty in Montecito wanted to show their appreciation for healthcare workers so they bought lunch for the staff at the Sansum Clinic in Carpinteria.

Lori Bowles, Dana Zertuche and Matthew Kowallis wanted to say thank you to the healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Giovanni's in Carpinteria delivered pizzas, salads and drinks.