Vitalant calls on community to increase blood donations

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Vitalant is calling on the community to increase blood donations.

Vitalant is hosting a mobile blood drive on Monday, March 30 at Marian Medical Center located at 1400 E Church St in Santa Maria.

Mobile blood drives are typically held at high schools, universities or businesses throughout the year. However, many drives are being canceled because school classes are now going online, and many people are working from home.

Vitalant says there is a great need for blood donations right now, and are concerned about a slow down in the coming weeks.

The center is looking for alternative indoor venues to host blood drives to accommodate the community while businesses and schools are shut down.

If you know of a suitable location to host a drive, you can contact Vitalant on its website.

You can also help by making an appointment for a blood donation. Walk-ins are strongly discouraged.