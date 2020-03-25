SLO County warns golf courses and county parks may close if social distancing is ignored

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County golf courses and county parks may close if social distancing orders during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are not observed.

On Wednesday, SLO County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director Wade Horton warned residents it's something the county is looking at.

If physical distancing of at least six feet becomes a problem at those facilities, residents could lose several options for outdoor recreation.

"We want you to get outside and enjoy our open space," said Horton. "The Pismo Preserve, unfortunately, had to be closed this week to protect public health. We're taking a look at county parks and golf courses."

"We don't want to have to close them," said Horton. "But we will if non-household units decide to ignore the six foot standard."

Horton did not say if there were any specific complaints or rising concerns at local parks and golf courses.

"Please do your park to help protect our community," said Horton.

On Monday, The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispoo County closed the Pismo Preserve after is was determined that there is not adequate space to allow for social distancing.

The newly opened hiking trail has been extremely popular since it fully opened to the public earlier this year.

The county operates several parks, including Lopez Lake, Coastal Dunes RV Park & Campground, Nipomo Community Park and El Chorro Regional Park, and many others.

The county also operated three widely used golf facilities, Dairy Creek, near San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay Golf Course and Chalk Mountain Golf Course in Atascadero.