Santa Maria medical device manufacturer taking orders for new COVID-19 rapid test kits

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Hardy Diagnostics, a Santa Maria based medical device manufacturer is taking orders for new rapid test kits to be used here in the US.

These specific tests for COVID-19 were developed and made in china.

To take the test, a doctor just takes a blood sample. The lab inputs the blood into the device and results come in just 15 minutes.

The tests many doctors have been using involve nose and throat swabs, with results taking one to three days.

Hardy Diagnostics said the device is very easy to use.

"When a person is having symptoms, the antibodies will start to rise," said Andre Hsiung, head of research at the company. "So basically this is a serum or plasma or finger prick, you put a drop of blood in this well, and if you have an antibody, you should see one band on the test."

They say they have 3,000 rapid test kits coming soon. Each kit tests 50 patients. They will arrive in the next two weeks.

They are not yet FDA approved, but the FDA has given permission to sell and use them because of the emergency situation.

The test is currently in the process of being reviewed by the FDA.

Hardy diagnostics is working as fast as it can, but there's a backorder of supplies because of the massive need right now.

They company says it just had its busiest sales day in 40 years because demand for coronavirus testing supplies is so high.

The company is 100 percent employee owned.