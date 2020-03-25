Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 26

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - There are now 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

The latest numbers were released during a Santa Barbara County news briefing.

Of the 26 cases, six are in Santa Maria, five are in Orcutt, 10 are in Santa Barbara, and five additional cases are listed as "other in South County." This is the first time Santa Barbara County has released a city-specific breakdown of confirmed cases.

Santa Barbara County Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said 19 of the confirmed cases are recovering at home and one person is hospitalized. Six of those who have tested positive are considered to be fully recovered.

Full details on the breakdown of cases will be released later Wednesday evening.

Watch the Wednesday news briefing: