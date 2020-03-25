CHP San Luis Obispo clears up rumors about stay-at-home order enforcement

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBSIPO, Calif. -California Highway Patrol says some people have heard a rumor that they are stopping vehicles to ask people where they're going in order to enforce the statewide stay-at-home order. They want to make sure everyone knows that rumor is not true.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has not asked law enforcement to enforce the order, CHP said.

The hope is that people will home isolate, protect themselves, and go about only the “essential” activities using social distancing.

"We will continue to assist our allied agency partners as needed, but the mission of the CHP remains unchanged. We will continue to patrol the highways, respond to all traffic collisions, provide services to motorists, and take appropriate enforcement action when a violation is observed," CHP San Luis Obispo wrote.