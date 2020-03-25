46 cases of COVID-19 now in San Luis Obispo County

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - There are now 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County.

The newest numbers were released at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

ReadySLO.org lists 46 confirmed cases in San Luis Obispo County, with 2,535 cases throughout the state.

Of those 46 cases, 36 people are recovering at home and three people are hospitalized with one of those three in ICU. Seven people are considered “recovered.”

San Luis Obispo County officials will hold a daily news briefing Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed on our website.