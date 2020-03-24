SLO County COVID-19 cases rise to 42
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced more positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon.
There were 42 confirmed cases, out of 300 people tested in San Luis Obispo County as of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
San Luis Obispo County Public Health categorized the cases by region, age, transmission, and status.
- Cases by Region:
Coast (8)
No. County (18)
Central (3)
So. County (13).
- Cases by Age:
0-18 (3)
19-64 (27)
65-84 (11)
85+ (1)
- Cases by Status:
Home (34)
Hospital (1)
ICU (1)
Death (0)
Recovered (6)
- Cases by Transmission:
Travel (21)
Person-to-Person (10)
Community (3)
Unknown (8)
