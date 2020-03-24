Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Updated
today at 3:25 pm
Published 1:20 pm

SLO County COVID-19 cases rise to 42

SLO County Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced more positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon.

There were 42 confirmed cases, out of 300 people tested in San Luis Obispo County as of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health categorized the cases by region, age, transmission, and status.

  • Cases by Region:
    Coast (8)
    No. County (18)
    Central (3)
    So. County (13).
  • Cases by Age:  
    0-18 (3)
    19-64 (27)
    65-84 (11)
    85+ (1)
  • Cases by Status:
    Home (34)
    Hospital (1)
    ICU (1)
    Death (0)
    Recovered (6)
  • Cases by Transmission:
    Travel (21)
    Person-to-Person (10)
    Community (3)
    Unknown (8)
Health / San Luis Obispo County

Sarah Maugaotega

Sarah Maugaotega is a producer at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply