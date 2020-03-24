Santa Barbara County Courts extending Temporary Restraining Orders

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Officials with the Santa Barbara County Superior Court are extending the deadline for all Temporary Restraining Orders set to expire between March 17, 2020 and April 15, 2020 by an additional 30 days from the original expiration date.

The court is taking steps to stop the spread of the Coronavirus by reducing the number of people required to come to the courthouse. On March 19, officials closed all access to the clerk's offices in all courthouse locations throughout the county. They will remain closed until at least March 27.

The court is complying with Governor Newsom's declared State of Emergency and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court officials are monitoring the situation and will make additional adjustments as needed.

