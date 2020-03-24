Local residents make do-it-yourself masks for hospitals

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some local residents are putting their sewing skills to good use.

Ojai resident Sharla Fell and Montecito resident Kelly Hatchett are just two people that have jumped in to make homemade masks for healthcare workers. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a shortage of medical supplies and equipment.

Fell recently had hip surgery and the nurses told her that they were short of masks. So Fell and her some of her friends started making do-it-yourself masks and they are taking them to some hospitals in Ventura County.

Hatchett owns a local business called La Vereda where she makes blankets, beach towels and hoodies. But now she is making masks for Cottage Hospital.

She also suggests that people can make them for others in need such as a mail delivery person, or organizations such as the Rescue Mission.