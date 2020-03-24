Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 11:56 am

Cottage Health seeing steady stream of supplies at drive-through donation center

Cottage Health taking donations
Ryan Fish/KEYT
Cars, trucks and even bikes pulled up to Cottage Health's donation center to drop off masks, gowns and other needed supplies.

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara community is coming out in big numbers to donate needed supplies to Cottage Health.

Tuesday was the first day that a new Collection Center outside Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital was open for drive-through donations.

Cars and trucks continued to drive through Tuesday morning, some donating hundreds of gowns or masks, others donating single boxes found at home, leftover from recent wildfires.

Cottage Health said in a statement Monday that it anticipates major supply challenges for face shields, eye shields, isolation gowns and masks as the COVID-19 outbreak worsens.

The drop-off center outside Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with no definite end date.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Health / Santa Barbara- S County

Ryan Fish

Ryan Fish is a reporter, sports anchor and forecaster at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply