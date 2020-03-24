Cottage Health seeing steady stream of supplies at drive-through donation center

Coronavirus

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara community is coming out in big numbers to donate needed supplies to Cottage Health.

Tuesday was the first day that a new Collection Center outside Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital was open for drive-through donations.

Cars and trucks continued to drive through Tuesday morning, some donating hundreds of gowns or masks, others donating single boxes found at home, leftover from recent wildfires.

Cottage Health said in a statement Monday that it anticipates major supply challenges for face shields, eye shields, isolation gowns and masks as the COVID-19 outbreak worsens.

The drop-off center outside Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with no definite end date.

This is a developing story and will be updated.