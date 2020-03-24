Central Coast restaurants ask for orders on Great American Takeout Day

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Tuesday is Great American Takeout Day. It comes just as many restaurants are only open for takeout during the coronavirus epidemic.

Although restaurants are considered essential business, for many of them, business has slowed down.

Restaurants are allowed to remain open, but they must be take out or drive through only.

Restaurants are asking for people to support local business by ordering takeout. Many are offering deals, pre-orders on social media, Venmo or phone payment, or free delivery.

