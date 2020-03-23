Skip to Content
35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ventura County, 6 hospitalized

Ventura County COVID-19 Coronavirus

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County Public Health announced that there are now 35 positive cases of coronavirus in the county. Six of these individuals are currently hospitalized.

The following tables illustrate how many confirmed coronavirus cases have been found in each age group and city.

Age RangesNumber of Cases
Age 0-171
Age 18-243
25-447
45-6415
Age 65+9
Unknown0
Total35
CityNumber of Cases
Camarillo5
Moorpark1
Oak Park1
Ojai1
Oxnard3
Santa Paula2
Simi Valley11
Somis1
Thousand Oaks5
Ventura4
Westlake Village1
Total35

These numbers include individuals who contracted the virus from travel, community transmission, person-to-person and other causes that are still under investigation.

The County is encouraging community members to stay home during this critical time to help stop the spread and save lives.

For the latest information about the coronavirus in Ventura County, you can go to www.vcemergency.com or call (805) 465-6650. You can sign up for VC Emergency Alerts by texting VCALERT to 313131.

