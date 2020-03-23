35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ventura County, 6 hospitalized
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County Public Health announced that there are now 35 positive cases of coronavirus in the county. Six of these individuals are currently hospitalized.
The following tables illustrate how many confirmed coronavirus cases have been found in each age group and city.
|Age Ranges
|Number of Cases
|Age 0-17
|1
|Age 18-24
|3
|25-44
|7
|45-64
|15
|Age 65+
|9
|Unknown
|0
|Total
|35
|City
|Number of Cases
|Camarillo
|5
|Moorpark
|1
|Oak Park
|1
|Ojai
|1
|Oxnard
|3
|Santa Paula
|2
|Simi Valley
|11
|Somis
|1
|Thousand Oaks
|5
|Ventura
|4
|Westlake Village
|1
|Total
|35
These numbers include individuals who contracted the virus from travel, community transmission, person-to-person and other causes that are still under investigation.
The County is encouraging community members to stay home during this critical time to help stop the spread and save lives.
For the latest information about the coronavirus in Ventura County, you can go to www.vcemergency.com or call (805) 465-6650. You can sign up for VC Emergency Alerts by texting VCALERT to 313131.
