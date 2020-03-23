SLO County COVID-19 cases reach 33

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County reached 33 on Monday.

28 people are in home isolation, two people are in the hospital, including one person who is in intensive care.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health released the following numbers on Monday, with a breakdown of where each case is located, their age, and the suspected method of transmission.

Total Positive Cases:

33

33 Cases by Region:

Coast (7)

North County (12)

Central (2)

South County (12)

0-18 (3)

19-64 (21)

65+ (9)

Home (28)

Hospital (1)

ICU (1)

Death (0)

Recovered (3)

Travel (19)

Person-to-Person (6)

Community (3)

Unknown (5)

288 people have been tested by the San Luis Obispo County lab, with more tests being conducted at other labs throughout the area.

San Luis Obispo County continues to hold daily press briefings regarding the county's response to COVID-19. The briefings can be streamed on our website.