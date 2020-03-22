Skip to Content
Ventura County reports first death from the coronavirus, total cases now 30

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County reported their first death from the coronavirus on Sunday. Their total number of confirmed cases has now risen to 30.

We do not yet know how old the person was who died or where they lived.

The following tables illustrate how many confirmed coronavirus cases have been found in each age group and city.

Age RangesNumber of Cases
Age 0-171
Age 18-242
25-445
45-6413
Age 65+9
Unknown0
Total30
CityNumber of Cases
Camarillo4
Oak Park1
Ojai1
Oxnard3
Santa Paula2
Simi Valley10
Thousand Oaks5
Ventura3
Westlake Village1
Total30

These numbers include individuals who contracted the virus from travel, community transmission, person-to-person and more causes which are still under investigation.

For the latest information about the coronavirus in Ventura County, you can go to www.vcemergency.com or call (805) 465-6650.

