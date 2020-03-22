Ventura County reports first death from the coronavirus, total cases now 30

Coronavirus

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County reported their first death from the coronavirus on Sunday. Their total number of confirmed cases has now risen to 30.

We do not yet know how old the person was who died or where they lived.

The following tables illustrate how many confirmed coronavirus cases have been found in each age group and city.

Age Ranges Number of Cases Age 0-17 1 Age 18-24 2 25-44 5 45-64 13 Age 65+ 9 Unknown 0 Total 30

City Number of Cases Camarillo 4 Oak Park 1 Ojai 1 Oxnard 3 Santa Paula 2 Simi Valley 10 Thousand Oaks 5 Ventura 3 Westlake Village 1 Total 30

These numbers include individuals who contracted the virus from travel, community transmission, person-to-person and more causes which are still under investigation.

For the latest information about the coronavirus in Ventura County, you can go to www.vcemergency.com or call (805) 465-6650.