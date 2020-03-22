Santa Barbara County confirms 18 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that they have now identified 18 positive cases of coronavirus in the county.

This is five more cases than were reported on Saturday.

Case #14 - in their 50s and resides in North County

Case #15 - in their 40s and resides in North County

Case #16 - in their 20s and resides in South County

Case #17 - in their 70s and resides in South County

Case #18 - in their 20s and resides in South County

The Health Department is investigating in order to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with these individuals recently.

Public health officials would like to remind the public of the governor's stay at home order which will be critical in reducing the spread of the virus throughout Santa Barbara County as this is a socially transmitted illness.

For more information about COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, you can visit publichealthsbc.org.